Analyzing GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoodRx and ZIX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $550.70 million 26.42 -$293.62 million ($0.96) -38.31 ZIX $218.48 million 1.98 -$6.43 million $0.25 30.40

ZIX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GoodRx and ZIX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 6 8 0 2.47 ZIX 0 0 4 0 3.00

GoodRx currently has a consensus target price of $46.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.88%. ZIX has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Given ZIX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZIX is more favorable than GoodRx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of ZIX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of ZIX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and ZIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -50.01% -39.62% -19.70% ZIX -3.85% 70.86% 5.24%

Summary

ZIX beats GoodRx on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

