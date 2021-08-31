Annette North Sells 10,000 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TPTX traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $77.02. 331,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.15. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $141.30.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 672.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 185.7% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,208,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.