Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AR opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 4.76.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

