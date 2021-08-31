Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AR opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 4.76.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.
See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.