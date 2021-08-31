Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $559.01 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce sales of $559.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $558.22 million and the highest is $559.80 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $501.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

APO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.22. 2,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,249. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $10,153,678.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,638,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,679,171 shares of company stock valued at $157,299,850. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

