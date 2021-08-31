Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Cut by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,288 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.8% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.02. The company had a trading volume of 59,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,923. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

