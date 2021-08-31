Aquestive Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,998 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,338% compared to the average daily volume of 278 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AQST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

AQST opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $181.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.57. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.