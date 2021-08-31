Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

RKDA stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of -0.67.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

