Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co.’s (NASDAQ:ATSPU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 7th

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners’ (NASDAQ:ATSPU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 7th. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSPU. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $5,227,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $4,945,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $3,956,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $3,214,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $2,967,000.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

