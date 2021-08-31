Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and $906,234.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,870,076 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.