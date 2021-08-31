Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPCE opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Citigroup cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

