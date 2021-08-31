Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.64 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 83.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $7,194,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $1,509,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,632 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,977. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THC opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

