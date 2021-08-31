Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MTZ opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.29.
Several analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
