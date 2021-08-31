Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

