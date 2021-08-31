Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Post by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upped their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Post stock opened at $111.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.61. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

