Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $119,344,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,362.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after buying an additional 422,947 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 735.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 419,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,492,000 after buying an additional 369,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,552,000 after buying an additional 301,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 103.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 178,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,237,000 after buying an additional 90,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL opened at $155.74 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $160.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

