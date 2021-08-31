ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,820 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $90,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,089,479. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

