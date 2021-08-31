Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.60 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €7.60 ($8.94) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AT1. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.23 ($8.50).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €6.46 ($7.60) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

