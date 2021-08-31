Arrow Financial Co. (AROW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on September 15th

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Arrow Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

