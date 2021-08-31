Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will report sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,580. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.67 and its 200 day moving average is $136.46. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $154.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

