ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Down 27.6% in August

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE ASA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. 32,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,904. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

