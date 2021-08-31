Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Asensus Surgical stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. 200,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,370,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASXC. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asensus Surgical (ASXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.