ASOS (LON:ASC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.27

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.27 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 3,842 ($50.20), with a volume of 203563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,927 ($51.31).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on ASOS in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,015.38 ($78.59).

Get ASOS alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,270.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,927.08.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Company Profile (LON:ASC)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.