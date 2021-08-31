Asset Management Corp IL ADV Buys Shares of 43,000 GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCMG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. 209,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,705. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

