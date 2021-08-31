Asset Management Corp IL ADV Cuts Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises about 0.9% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.95. The company had a trading volume of 748,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,424. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

