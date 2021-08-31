Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $259,000 Stock Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $80,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $140,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 38.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. 369,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,876. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $654.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

