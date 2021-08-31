Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $414,000 Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,099,000 after buying an additional 208,020 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,846,000 after purchasing an additional 487,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.17. 2,198,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,009. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $292.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.85. The company has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.