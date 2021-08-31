Asset Management Corp IL ADV Increases Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 26.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 315,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 9.2% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 17.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 888.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $481,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,823. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.64. 365,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,876. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.