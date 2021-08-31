Asset Management Corp IL ADV Lowers Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.9% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Himension Fund purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,471,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $15,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $14,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after buying an additional 117,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of CRSP traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.95. The stock had a trading volume of 748,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,424. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.03.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

