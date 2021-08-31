Asset Management Corp IL ADV Purchases Shares of 3,650 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,205,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.94. 34,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,009. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.83. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $221.60 and a 52-week high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.