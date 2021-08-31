Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,461 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in SEI Investments by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

