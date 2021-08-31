Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 23,087 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,829 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of FireEye worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 12.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,925 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $67,011,000 after purchasing an additional 232,676 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 127.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,095,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in FireEye by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,170 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

In other news, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 133,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,840. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FEYE opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.10.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

FEYE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.