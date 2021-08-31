Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 53.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,774 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth about $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 209.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

