Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 77.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,894,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 29.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 64.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP stock opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.90 and its 200 day moving average is $207.08. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $156.49 and a one year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.18.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

