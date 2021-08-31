Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.06 million.

Shares of ASUR opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $171.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $302,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

