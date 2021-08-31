ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

ATIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.98 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.72 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATIP. Advent International Corp MA acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,105,025,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,156,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $21,541,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $15,622,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $11,731,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

