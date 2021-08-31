Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Up 37.1% in August

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the July 29th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFHIF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. 29,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. Atlas Financial has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto.

