AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 11.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $194.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.