AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,871,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,546 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $82,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.39. 1,027,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,579,256. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

