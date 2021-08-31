Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.47. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.63.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.