Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) PT Lowered to $68.00 at HSBC

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its target price decreased by HSBC from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATHM. Citigroup cut their price target on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CLSA cut their price target on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autohome from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Autohome from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.34.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $41.37 on Friday. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

