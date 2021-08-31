AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $1,650.00 target price on the stock.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,554.56.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,555.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,582.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,448.77. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,666.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AutoZone by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AutoZone by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,982,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

