Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.30

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.30 and last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 27068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Get Avantor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,051.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,437,210 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.