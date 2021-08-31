Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) vs. CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Financial Review

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) and CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aviat Networks and CareView Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks $274.91 million 1.44 $260,000.00 $2.26 15.73 CareView Communications $6.46 million 3.45 -$11.68 million N/A N/A

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than CareView Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Aviat Networks has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareView Communications has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aviat Networks and CareView Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks 40.06% 20.20% 11.03% CareView Communications -161.04% N/A -203.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aviat Networks and CareView Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00 CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aviat Networks presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.52%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than CareView Communications.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats CareView Communications on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About CareView Communications

CareView Communications, Inc. engages in providing of products and application services for the healthcare industry. It specializes in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. The company was founded by L. Allen Wheeler on July 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

