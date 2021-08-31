Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives $54.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYRWF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ayr Wellness to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS:AYRWF traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $24.10. 196,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,716. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27).

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

