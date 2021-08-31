Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Update

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 29th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYRWF. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Ayr Wellness to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

OTCMKTS:AYRWF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.10. 196,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,716. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27).

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

