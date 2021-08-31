Azuki (AZUKI) Price Reaches $0.0967

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $72,652.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for about $0.0967 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

