Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%.

Shares of AZRE opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.79 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Azure Power Global stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

