Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the July 29th total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.5 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.29. 3,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

BADFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

