Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $302.22

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.22 ($3.95) and traded as low as GBX 280.20 ($3.66). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 283.20 ($3.70), with a volume of 1,170,311 shares traded.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities upped their price objective on Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 303.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 302.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $1.50.

About Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.