Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. Stephens began coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 71,378 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 62,886 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.83. 163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

