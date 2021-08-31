BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

BancFirst has increased its dividend payment by 65.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

BANF opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BancFirst by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

